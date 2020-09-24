Ram Charan's Latest Picture Goes Viral

Mega power star Ram Charan is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. Ram Charan made entry into films as Chiranjeevi’s son but he has proved his own talent by delivering hits like 'Yevadu’, ‘Magadheera’, ‘Rangasthalam’, among others. He enjoys a huge fan following in different parts of the country.

Ram Charan surprised his fans by sharing a black and white picture with a slightly furious expression and flaunted his beard. He captioned the picture, “Be the best possible version of urself!!"

The comments section was filled with a lot of heart emojis and cute compliments which read, “You are the best”, “Alluri SeethaRamaraju” etc.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan last appeared in ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ which failed miserably at the box office. Looks like Charan might have pinned huge hopes on his upcoming film ‘RRR’ where he will be essaying the role of Alluri Seetha Ramaraju. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been roped to play Sita alongside Charan in the film. Apart from Ram Charan, ‘RRR’ also features young tiger Jr NTR Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran who will appear in prominent roles. The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayaa.