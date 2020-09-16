Ram Charan Waits For This Filmmaker's Approval

Ram Charan is one of the most loved stars in Telugu. He is the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi who has been ruling the Tollywood over a few decades. Ram Charan stepped into the film industry easily but he created his mark with his strong acting and dancing skills.

Now, he enjoys an incredible fan following in different parts of the country.With Chiranjeevi's ‘Khaidi No.150’, Ram Charan has donned the hat of the producer. He bankrolled the films, Khaidi No. 150, Sye Raa and now he is going to produce Chiru's upcoming movie, Acharya as well. According to the reports, Ram Charan is all set to make a guest appearance in 'Acharya’.

Ram Charan is looking forward to finishing his portions in Acharya. But, he is waiting for Rajamouli’s approval. As you all know, Ram Charan will be playing one of the lead roles in Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. The regular shooting of the film was suspended due to the novel coronavirus. pandemic. The makers are planning to resume the shoot by the end of October.

Ram Charan needs one month to complete his portion of the shoot in ‘Acharya’. Charan wants to finish Acharya before he moves on to ‘RRR’. The 'Rangasthalam' hero is believed to be waiting for Rajamouli’s approval as the Charan doesn’t want to create any problem for the makers of RRR.

Charan fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite star in ‘RRR’ as Alluri Seetharama Raju. Watch this space for more updates.