Ram Charan Voice Over For Acharya Teaser

The entire nation fans are looking for Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya'. Ram Charan is making a guest appearance in 'Acharya'. Recently, Ram Charan shared his first look poster of Acharya. Now, he has now revealed the teaser releasing date of the film.

In the picture shared, fans can see “The Doors to Dharmasthali will open on 29th Jan” imprinted in bold on an orange backdrop. The announcement also unveils that the teaser of this Chiranjeevi starrer will be out at 4.05 pm on Friday, January 29. Check out the announcement here:

It is worth mentioning here that Ram Charan will be giving voice over to Acharya teaser. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions. The film has become one of the most awaited films of the year. Originally, Trisha was roped in to play the female lead in the film. But, she walked out of the project owing to creative difference. Kajal Aggarwal is going to share screen space with Chiranjeevi in 'Acharya'

