Mega Power Star Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli worked together for the film, 'Magadheera'. The fantasy action and romance drama was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan became nostalgic as his film Magadheera turned 11 today. He took to his social media and shared an amazing video.

He captioned it as, "A memorable experience that mentored me & put every skill of mine to test. I’m humbled by the love & affection shown by the entire team of Magadheera & the audience. SS Rajamouli Garu, you motivate me to push my limits & remind me that hard work always pays off." Here is the video.

Ram Charan and Kajal acted in the lead roles in the movie, Magadheera and both of them acted with much perfection. Srihari, Dev Gill, Rao Ramesh, Sarath Babu, Surya, Sunil and Sameer Hasan played prominent roles in the movie. All the actors in the movie lived in their roles.

On the professional front, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli are againg working together for the film, RRR. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are going to act together for the first time. The movie is being made on a huge budget.