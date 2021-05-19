Ram Charan-Shankar Movie Sets in Hyderabad Cost Will Shock You

Mega power star Ram Charan will soon be associating with Shankar and the top production house Lyca Productions. The makers have put the production of the movie on hold till Shankar completes Indian 2.



It is worth mentioning here that Lyca Productions, the leading Tamil production house, dragged Shankar to court over the issue of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’. The Madras High Court ordered both parties to try to settle the issue out of the court. We don’t know, when the issue will get resolved but preparation for Ram Charan-Shankar’s yet-to-be-launched film are going on in full swing. We are hearing reports that the makers of Ram Charan-Shankar’s filmmakers are planning to erect a huge house set in Hyderabad, which is worth of Rs 3 cr.

The principal shooting of the film is expected to begin sometime in June last week. Ram Charan is likely to essay the role of an IAS officer in the Shankar film. The film is touted to be a political thriller. The film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has been busy with the shoot of ‘RRR’ for more than a year. The regular shooting of the film has been halted due to the second wave of Coronavirus. RRR is the biggest release of this year. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Danayya. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 13, 2021.