Ram Charan Saves Akhil’s Career, Find Out How!

Akkineni Akhil is the son of Nagarjuna and he is struggling to get a foothold into the film industry. So far, he has featured in movies like - ‘Akhil’, ‘Mr. Majnu’, and ‘Hello’. But, he is not able to score a hit in his career. Akhil is giving powerful performances in his films but somehow things are not working out in his favour. Yesterday, Akhil announced his next film with Surender Reddy who is basking in the success of ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’.

The latest we hear is that it is Ram Charan who requested Surender Reddy to do a film with Akhil and to give him his big hit in his career. Ram Charan treats Akhil as his younger brother, and Charan is the reason behind Akhil-Surender Reddy’s yet to launch film.

Producer Ramabrahmam Sunkara will bankroll the Akhil Akkineni-starrer in association with Surender Reddy’s Surrender 2 Cinema.

More details about the cast and crew are yet to be known.

On the professional front, Akhil is awaiting for the release of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ which features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film will see Akhil plays an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian.