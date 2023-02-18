Ram Charan Receiving Compliment from Titanic Director is ‘No Less Than Oscar Itself’ : Chiranjeevi 

Mega star Chiranjeevi couldn’t stop himself from sharing how he felt after Titanic director James Cameron praised his son and actor Ram Charan’s acting in SS Rajamouli’s directorial ‘RRR’ at Critics’ Choice Awards where RRR won Best Foreign Language Film.

Chiranjeevi shared the video clip of Ram Charan receiving praise from Cameron. He wrote how it felt when he saw his son getting accolades from the Hollywood filmmaker.

“Sir @JimCameron an acknowledgement of his character in #RRR from a Global Icon & Cinematic Genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself! It’s a great honor for @AlwaysRamCharan. As a father, I feel proud of how far he’s come. Your compliment is a blessing for his future endeavours,” Chiranjeevi tweeted while sharing the video clip.

