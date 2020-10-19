Mega power star Ram Charan, the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi won the hearts of people with his strong acting skills. Ram Charan is the definition of hard work and dedication towards his professional commitment. It would not be wrong, if we say that, Ram Charan is proof that stardom doesn’t come easily until one puts efforts into it. Now, Ram Charan is one of the most successful actors in Tollywood.

The latest news we hear is that Ram Charan is all set to join hands with Pawan Kalyan. It is worth mentioning that they are not going to feature together in a movie but Ram Charan is likely to produce one of Pawan Kalyan’s film. According to the reliable sources, Ram Charan and Matinee Entertainments are all set to produce Pawan’s untitled film. It is being said that Charan will take share from profits. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made from the maker's end. More details about the film are yet to be known.

Earlier, Charan also produced two of his father movies such as ‘Khaidi No:150’ and ‘Sye Raa’ under the Konidela Production Company. Both the movies have turned out to be profitable ventures at the box office.

On the professional front, Ram Charan will be next seen in ‘RRR’ which is being directed by Rajamouli. It marks Charan's second time collaboration with Rajamouli after ‘Magadheera’. Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play a female lead opposite Charan and it marks her debut in Telugu. Watch this space for more updates.