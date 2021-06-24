Ram Charan On Movie Signing Spree, No Call Sheet

Looks like Mega power star Ram Charan's call sheet is going to be busy for another couple of years. In fact, he is on a signing spree with various directors in Tollywood and Kollywood.

According to reliable sources, Ram Charan is likely to work with Telugu director Anil Ravipudi, Trivikram Srinivas, Vikram Kumar, Vamsi Paidipally and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Ram Charan has okayed a few of the scripts and he has to respond to a few of the scripts. After the completion of RRR, Ram Charan will take a call on whom to work next for his new movie.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has resumed the shoot of 'RRR' where he will be essaying the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju in the film. The film is directed by Rajamouli also features Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in lead roles. On the other hand, Charan is waiting for the release of Acharya, where he will be sharing screen space with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions.