Ram Charan, Jr NTR's Reaction To Alia Bhatt's Sita Look In RRR Is Lovely!

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's birthday, the makers of the Tollywood magnum opus, RRR released the first look of Sita, Alia's character in the movie). She looks naturally elegant and we think that she will definitely do justice to her role. SS Rajamouli, the director of the film took to his Twitter handle and shared the post with the caption, "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary!" Here is the tweet.

Ram Charan, one of the leading stars in RRR and who plays Alia's husband in the movie, tweeted thus "She adds meaning to Ramaraju's mission! Meet my #Sita, a woman of strong will and resolve. Wishing you a glorious year ahead Alia." Here is the tweet.

Jr NTR also wished Alia Bhatt a very happy birthday and wrote, "Her wait will be legendary! Here's @aliaa08 as #Sita, the epitome of strong will and resolve. Happy birthday Dear Alia, have a great one!" Here is the tweet.

SS Rajamouli is the director of the film and RRR is being produced under DVV Entertainments banner by Danayya. MM Keeravani is the music director of the movie. RRR is going is slated to hit theatres on October 31, 2021.