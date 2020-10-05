Director SS Rajamouli is one of the promising directors in Tollywood. Many filmmakers have resumed their shoot and according to the reports, Rajamouli is going to kickstart the shoot of the ‘RRR’ from today onwards. The cost of production has taken a huge rise due to the safety guidelines given by the government. While many stars are not ready to slash their fee but few of them have understood the situation of the producers and are coming forward to take pay cuts. Our beloved actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, taking into consideration the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, they have decided to go for a cut in remuneration.

Yes, as per the latest reports, Jr NTR and Charan are believed to have slashed their remuneration for the movie‘RRR’ to help the producers of the film. It is being said that they have decided to slash 30 percent of their fees. Charan and Jr NTR might get a percentage in the profit share, as per the sources. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. They were supposed to wrap up the movie by this time but the COVID-19 lockdown has changed the plans of the RRR team.

It is said that just 25 percent of the shoot has been left and Rajamouli is looking forward to completing the major portions of Jr NTR as he wants to release the Komaram Bheem teaser by the end of this month. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is the next big release after the Baahubali franchise. Expectations are skyrocketing over the film amongst the fans and movie lovers. RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era, Charan and Jr NTR will be essaying the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani in key roles.