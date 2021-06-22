Ram Charan Instagram Record Thrills Mega Fans

Tollywood's Mega Power Star Ram Charan set another record on social media. If you didn't know Ram Charan's huge base is unfathomable. Ram Charan, who made his Tollywood debut as Chiranjeevi's son, established his own image through his films.

Ram Charan was chastised at the start of his career for not having any expressions on his face. After the success of Rangasthalam, he received praise from both critics and fans alike. Currently, Ram Charan and his fans are now celebrating his 4 Million mark on Instagram and 1.3 Million followers on Twitter.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is co-starring in the Acharya film with his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, in a full-length role. There are high expectations from the film because the duo, both father and son, will share screen space. On the other hand, he is working with Director Rajmouli in the magnum opus RRR in which Charan is seen in the role of Telugu freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju. Ram Charan will work with directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anil Ravipudi after this lucrative project.