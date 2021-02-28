Ram Charan Is The First Tollywood Actor To Work With Korean Actress

Tollywood actor Ramcharan who is busy with his upcoming projects including "RRR" and "Aacharya" is getting teamed with the kollywood famous director Shankar. Rumors are also that sandalwood actor Yash will also join the starcast. But we are yet to get an official confirmation about this.

One more interesting news we hear about this project is that a foreign actress will be paired with Ramcharan in Shankar's directorial venture. A Korean actress by name Bae Suzy has been cast in this movie.

This beautiful actress has acted in several Korean movies. This will be the first ever foreign film that Bae Suzy will be working in her career. Suji is an immensely famous Korean actress who has acted in a short movie, four full fledged movies and as a guest artist in one of the Korean movies.

Bae Suzy has worked in twelve television series and five TV shows. This movie will be Ramcharan's 15th movie and also the 50th directorial movie of Kollywood director Shankar.

The 'untitled project' will be produced under the banner "Shri Venkateswara Creations" is bank rolled by the famous producer Dil Raju in partnership with the co-producer Sirish. The Production of this movie will start after the shooting of Ramcharan's movie Aacharya.

The name of the movie has not been finalized yet and it is already making buzz.