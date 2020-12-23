Ram Charan Entry In Acharya Will Be Emotional

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Acharya’ is one of the highly anticipated film of the year. Recently, there was a strong buzz in telly circles that Ram Charan will play a guest role in Acharya. Later, Koratala Siva confirmed the news that Ram Charan’s role is a full-length one and that it’s going to be quite a powerful role in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

The latest news doing the rounds that Ram Charan's intro scene in Acharya is likely to give goosebumps for the movie buffs especially to mega fans. Recently, Ram Charan said that it his mother's dream to see both the father and son in a single frame. Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha's dream is all set to get fulfilled with Charan’s role in Acharya.

On the professional front, Ram Charan will be seen playing the lead role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Talking about Acharya, it is being directed by Koratala Siva also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady opposite to Chiranjeevi. The film is slated for release to next year and the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.