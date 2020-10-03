Ram Charan To Do A Movie For His Friends?

Ram Charan has many connections within the Industry and in the famous business circles as well. He ventured into film production keeping these contacts in mind and Konidela Productions, is running successfully too.

Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations are some of his best friends from the Industry. He also has good connection with Prabhas as well. From long time, Prabhas has been asking his producers UV Creations, to plan film with Ram Charan and other big stars as well, not just him.

UV Creations have been either producing a medium-budget movie or a big budget one with Prabhas but they haven't touched other big stars of Telugu Cinema, yet.

Now, with Prabhas accepting his two films with other production houses, they have time to execute their plans to produce films with other big stars. They have started listening to scripts with Ram Charan in mind, say sources.

They had to wait for the lockdown to end for Radhe Shyam shoot to start again. As Prabhas flew to Italy recently, they can keep track on the shooting progress of the film on one side and listen to scripts for Ram Charan on the other.

As this film for Ram Charan will follow "RRR" by Rajamouli and "Acharya" by Siva Koratala, UV Creations want to make it a Pan-India film but with a young director, say sources. Let's wait for official confirmation from the producers which sources say will arrive soon.