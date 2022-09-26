Ram Charan Completes 15 Delightful Years In TFI
Mega Power Star Ram Charan has completed 15 years in the Telugu film industry. Since his debut with Chirutha in 2007, he has become one of the most sought-after star heroes without a doubt.
While his first movie was an average performer, Rajamouli's Magadheera became a path-breaker. The blockbuster made Charan a dashing hero overnight. Rangasthalam was another breakthrough.
Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. With each passing year, he has only risen professionally. In a career spanning 15 years, Charan has also donned the hat of a producer by bankrolling his father's Sye Raa, Acharya and the upcoming Godfather, among others.
With RRR, Charan has surely become a pan-India actor. RC15 with Shankar is his first solo pan-India movie and its success in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil will make Charan even more sought-after.