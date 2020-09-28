Ram Charan Completes 13 Years In Tollywood

Actor Ram Charan is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi and his entry into films must have been easy but he proved his talent by portraying different characters in films like ‘Magadheera’, ‘Yevadu’, ‘Rangasthalam’ and a few others. Now, Charan is one of the successful actors in Tollywood. Ram Charan's fans must know why September 28 is special.

On this day, Ram Charan starrer ‘Chirutha’ was released in theatres. It was his debut film in Telugu and the film has completed 13 years since its release. Ram Charan expressed his gratitude towards his fans for supporting him and for their unconditional love. He happens to wish Puri Jagannadh who is celebrating his birthday today. Ram Charan starred 'Chirutha' was directed by Puri Jagannadh and also starred Neha Sharma as the female lead in the film. The film was a big disaster at the box office.

He wrote on his Instagram, "Can't believe it's already been 13 years. Great highs & a few lows, I’ve cherished every bit of it. Thank you my dearest fans for always standing by me. Humbled by Your love ! Promise to work hard for u guys. I remember every single day of Chirutha just like yesterday. Thank you @PuriJagannadh Garu, @VyjayanthiMovies,@nehasharmaofficial , Mani Sharma garu and the whole team. And Happy Birthday Puri Jagan garu (sic)!!!

On the career front, Ram Charan will soon be seen in the most anticipated film ‘RRR’ which is being helmed by Rajamouli. It is going to be Charan’s first pan Indian film which will release in multiple languages. Ram Charan will essay the role of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju and the first look poster of the movie has created curiosity amongst fans and audience. ‘RRR’ boasts of a stellar cast which includes Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Shriya, Olivia Morris who will appear in prominent roles. ‘RRR’ is set to hit the big screens by the end of 2021.