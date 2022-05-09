Ram Charan Apologises to Upasana for Postponing Vacation Over Professional Commitments

Mega power star Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the cutest pairs in Tollywood. Upasana is a very active person on social media. They always shell out relationship goals to their fans. Ram Charan apologizes to his wife Upasana for postponing their vacation due to work commitments.

Ram Charan is busy with the shooting of RC15 in Vizag. Ram Charan apologised by sharing a few working stills of RC15 from Vizag. Check out the post along with the caption.

In terms of work, Ram Charan was last seen in Acharya. The film failed to create magic at the box office. Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, turned out to be a huge disaster for Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva's careers.

Ram Charan's upcoming film with Shankar is tentatively titled #RC15. Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead alongside Charan in the film.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: AP Government Permits Hike In Price Of Tickets

