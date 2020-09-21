Rakul Preet Singh Resumes Shooting For Her Film!

The incessant rainfall over Telagana state last week, has resulted in flooding in many areas across the state. Majorly, Forest areas have seen heavy flooding than ever.

The flooding resulted in director Krish cancelling the shoot of his film and he returned back with Vaishnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh to the city. The actress took this time off to file a petition in Delhi High Court against media reports using her name linking with latest Drugs investigation.

She got positive response from the Court transfering the case to investigation agencies as her official compliant against media reports. And Court also asked the media channels to show restraint in using her name.

Now, she is back to her work. Krish's team quickly could re-build the sets in Vikarabad Forest area, for his film to resume shoot without any problem. Rakul Preet is looking gorgeous in Telugu traditional wear from the on-set photos.

Vaishnav Tej also resumed shoot for the film. His first film Uppena has completed all works but Mythri Movie Makers, the producers don't want debut movie of the young actor to release on OTT platforms. Hence, it might see an immediate release, whenever theatres open.