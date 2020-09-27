NEW DELHI: Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Saturday approached the Delhi High Court seeking an interim direction to the Centre, Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association to ensure that the media does not broadcast any programme or publish any article connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

She has sought an interim order against the media till the time the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, completes the investigation and files an appropriate report. The application is likely to come up for hearing next week.

The high court had on September 17 sought the Centre's reply on Rakul Preet's petition to stop media reports from connecting her with the Ms Chakraborty drug case and had said that the leaks to the media need to be investigated as "someone's reputation is totally destroyed by this".

Rakul Preet, in her application, said that she was in Hyderabad for a film shoot and on the evening of September 23, she was shocked to see media reports that NCB has summoned her to appear before it in Mumbai the next morning in connection with the drug case. The plea claimed that the media started running fake news to the effect that the actress who was in Hyderabad had supposedly reached Mumbai on September 23 evening for the NCB investigation.

It said she received the summons on the morning of September 24 through WhatsApp after which she appeared before the NCB the next day to assist in the investigation and gave her written statement as to the facts in her knowledge.

The application claimed that the media continued to maliciously broadcast and publish fake news against her.