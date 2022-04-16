Rajinikanth's Next With KGF 2 Director Prashanth Neel?

Superstar Rajinikanth is staying away from films for quite some time now. After hearing positive reviews on Kannada actor Yash starrer KGF 2, Rajinikanth is said to have watched the film. That's not all. Rajinikanth is said to have enjoyed watching KGF 2, thanks to the gripping content and Yash's amazing performance. A film critic posted a tweet that read: "Superstar #Rajinikanth watched #KGFChapter2 and praised the team for delivering a blockbuster movie."

Check out the tweet:

Superstar #Rajinikanth watched #KGFChapter2 and praised the team for delivering a blockbuster movie. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 16, 2022

The Tamil superstar is said to have called and congratulated the entire team for their brilliant work in KGF Chapter 2. Since then, social media is buzzing with talk that the Kollywood Thalaiva's next could be with Prashanth Neel. If that happens, then fans would be overjoyed.

KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. KGF 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film has raked in crores within two days of its release. Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj and a few others are seen in key roles.

