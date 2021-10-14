Rajinikanth's Annnaatthe AP, Telangana Theatrical Rights Sold

Superstar Rajinikanth is the top star when it comes to market value of Tamil heroes in Telugu. He enjoys huge fans following in Telugu states as well. Whenever, Rajinikanth’s film releases in Telugu, there will be festival kind of atmosphere here.

Annaatthe is the next release of Rajinikanth. Helmed by Siva, the film billed to be an action drama will hit the screens for this Diwali on November 4th. Tollywood’s leading distribution house- Asian Cinemas has obtained Telugu and Tamil rights of the movie for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Narayandas Narang and Suresh Babu are bringing the film to Telugu audience. Of course, Annaatthe will release in grand manner in Telugu states.

The film features an ensemble cast – Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Keethy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, to name a few. The film, which has its music by Imman, has Vetri as its cinematographer and Ruben as editor.

Annaatthe’s teaser will be out tomorrow.