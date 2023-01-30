Rajinikanth Lauds Veera Simha Reddy: Deets Inside

Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna’s mass action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy directed by Gopichand Malineni under Mythri Movie Makers is unstoppable at the box office in its third-week run.

The movie emerged as the biggest blockbuster for Balakrishna as well as Gopichand Malineni. The team recently hold a success meet to thank the audience.

Director Gopichand Malineni received a call from Superstar Rajinikanth and it was a surreal moment for him.

Rajinikanth watched the movie and loved it.

“This is a surreal moment for me🤩🤗 Received a call from the Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thankyou Rajini sir🙏” shared the director.

This is a surreal moment for me🤩🤗 Received a call from the Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thankyou Rajini sir🙏 — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 29, 2023

The team Veera Simha Reddy is overjoyed with the praises from superstar Rajinikanth.