Rajinikanth Proves Stamina at Box Office as Annaatthe Collections Cross 200 Crores

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest outing Annaatthe is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. Yes, the film is doing exceptional business in India and other foreign countries. Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is the first film released in 2021 to join the prestigious Rs 200 crore club.

Talking about the collections, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe collections is said to be Rs 206.52 cr. The film is heading to become the biggest hit of this year.

Annaatthe is a rural entertainer that talks about the relationship between a brother and sister, played by Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh.

The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures and directed by Siruthai Siva. Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Abhimanyu Singh are seen in pivotal roles.