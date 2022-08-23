Rajinikanth Movie Director Lingusamy Jailed in Cheque Bounce Case

Director Lingusamy of Rajinkanth's Lingaa fame, was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment on Monday by Saidapet court in a cheque fraud case. A case was filed by a financial firm PVP Capital Limited after a cheque of Rs 1.03 crore given to them by the director bounced. The company filed a case against Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra Bose, who run the production company Thirrupathi Brothers.

The duo had taken a loan of Rs 1.03 cr from PVP a couple of years ago for a film titled ‘Enni Yezhu Naal’ but the film was shelved even before it went on floors. The finance firm took legal action against the duo over the non-payment of loan amount.

In the meantime, Lingusamy made his debut as a director in the film Anandham, starring Mammootty in 2001. He is known for films like Run, Sandakozhi and Paiyaa. Lingusamy's recent film The Warrior featured Ram Charan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film sank without a trace at the box office.