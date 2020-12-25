Rajinikanth Hospitalised With High BP At Apollo Jubilee Hills Hyderabad

Super Star Rajinikanth was admitted to hospital over severe blood pressure fluctuations. A few days ago, a few people from the sets of Annaatthe tested positive for coronavirus. We all know that Rajinikanth was tested negative for COVID-19. According to a statement by Apollo hospitals, Hyderabad, Rajinikanth had tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday and he has been admitted to hospital today morning.

The statement from Apollo hospitals reads, "Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today (December 25) in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajinikanth was tested on 22nd December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely. Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showered severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any symptoms and is hemodynamically stable."

Siruthai Siva is the director of Annaatthe and currently the shooting of the film has been stopped. Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Prakash Raj will be seen in the key roles in the movie. Sun Pictures is producing the film and it has music composed by D Imman.