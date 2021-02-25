Rajendra Prasad Croons Rap Song

Rajendra Prasad is one of the finest actor in Tollywood. Apart from doing Hero roles in his young age, he did many versatile roles in his second innings. If Rajendra Prasad say yes to a character, He will mesmerize everyone with his outstanding performance. He did many different roles and pleased everyone.The versatile actor is doing out-of-the-box role in his upcoming film Climax. The film is slated for release on 27th February.

Now, A Rap song composed by Rajesh and Nidwana is out and it is trending in social media. The Rap song with "Lakshmi Vachindi" lyrics is been sung by one and only Rajendra Prasad. The song is very trending and Rajendra Prasad garu filled life with his typical voice. The director K. Bhavani Shankar himself penned the lyrics for this song.

Kaipas banner has bankrolled the film and Shasha Singh, Prudhvi, Siva Shankar master, Ramesh and Others played major roles in this film.