Rajasekhar's Sekhar Joins Sankranthi Race 2022

Veteran actor Rajasekhar knows how to pick the right roles. He has been ruling the film industry for the past few decades. Talking about his next film, Rajasekhar will next be seen in Sekhar.

The film's first glimpse received thumping response from fans. The latest news we hear is that Rajasekhar’s Sekhar is gearing up to join the Sankranthi race.

Yes, what you read is right. Rajasekhar’s Sekhar will be hitting the big screens during Sankranthi. The makers will soon announce the official release date of the film.

Shekar is touted to be a thriller and the film is directed by Jeevitha Rajasekhar . The Music has been composed by Anup Rubens. The film is jointly produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Shivani Rajasekhar.