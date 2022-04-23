Rajasekhar’s Sekhar Movie Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Veteran Telugu actor Rajasekhar will be returning to the silver screen with the movie ‘Sekhar’. His fans are elated after the actor announced his comeback while his upcoming movie has generated much hype amongst the audiences. The film was earlier supposed to be released on June 12, 2022.

Now, the makers of the movie have advanced the release date of the film. In a recently held press meet, The film unit of ‘Sekhar’ movie has announced that the film will be released in theatres on May 20, 2022.

The entire ‘Sekhar’ team has urged the audience to go out and watch the film in theatres on May 20, 2022.

The film features Dr Rajashekar in the lead role. It is the official remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film Joseph. The Telugu movie ‘Shekar’ is being produced by MLV Satyanarayanan and Venkata Srinivas Boggaram.

