Rajamouli's Sensational Statement on Why Hindi Films Bomb at Box Office

Director Rajamouli has been stationed in Los Angeles for the past five months. Rajamouli made his name with the Baahubali franchise, featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles. Rajamouli's last outing RRR has been making the headlines since its release. He is on cloud nine that RRR went on to collect Rs 400 cr plus at the box office.

Rajamouli's RRR has been submitted for consideration for Oscars 2023 in 15 categories. SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. The film was also the winner of the Best International Picture award at the Atlanta Film Critics Circle. Apart from RRR, the other South movies like KGF, Kantara and Karthikeya 2 did well in theatres.

Most of the Hindi films failed at the box office. Rajamouli was asked to share why Hindi films are getting flopped at the box office. During the Filmmakers’ Adda conversation, conducted by Film Companion, SS Rajamouli said that the filmmakers should not become complacent if their films do well at the box office.

He said, "What happened was once the corporates started to come into the Hindi films and started paying high fees to actors, directors, companies, the hunger to succeed has come down a little bit."

The filmmaker further added that the South film industry prospered this year because the same mantra was not being followed there. He suggested, "You have to swim more or you are going to sink."