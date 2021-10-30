Rajamouli's RRR Teaser Gets UA Certificate

RRR Teaser Review: SS Rajamouli, the director of Baahubali, is set to release RRR, a period drama starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The highly anticipated film's teaser will be released shortly, and here's what you can expect from it.

In a day or two, the teaser for the much-awaited film RRR will be released.

Meanwhile, the RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) teaser has been issued a UA certificate, according to rumours. This indicates that the teaser can be watched by the general public without restriction, but only with parental supervision or for those over the age of 18.

This might be owing to the teaser's mature language, according to netizens. It is, however, unknown and unconfirmed. Let's wait and see what happens. In any case, this has contributed to the already high level of anticipation for the film.

According to sources, the teaser was filed under the Hindi language because the initial screening was held in Mumbai.

Sri Dasari VeeraVenkata Danayya's production company, DVV Entertainments LLP, has registered the film. The CBFC Hyderabad Branch was the certifying body.

To put it another way, RRR is emblazoned with the words BLOCKBUSTER. Because it is a historical drama directed by SS Rajamouli, it is intended to be a visual feast for the audience.

All of the necessary elements are present in the film to entice viewers to the theatres. It's a superb movie thanks to a fantastic cast, massive sets, aesthetically stunning scenes, action that will keep you on the edge of your seat, and a fantastic soundtrack.