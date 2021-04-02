Rajamouli's RRR Team in Distress After Alia Corona Positive, What About Charan, NTR?

Gorgeous actress Alia Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19. She is under home quarantine. She informed her fans about the development via Instagram stories. She posted a note late Thursday which stated, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

It is worth mentioning here that Alia's boyfriend Ranbir recently tested positive for Corona. Alia was by his side all along. She might have contracted an infection during the time, it is learned.

Alia Bhatt will be seen playing as the female lead opposite Ram Charan in 'RRR'. While Charan plays Alluri Sitaramaraju, Alia plays the role of Sita. The actress recently finished her portions in the film. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Rajamouli's RRR team is in distress after Alia Bhatt tested positive. Fans are worrying what about Jr NTR and Ram Charan. We hope, they are keeping well.

Back to 'RRR'. The film is produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments. The film will hit the screens on July 30, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.