Rajamouli's RRR Song Schedule Wrapup: Ram Charan, NTR to Return Home

Director Rajamouli's RRR has been in the making for the longest time. The film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Fans of both the actors fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release.

Looks like Rajamouli's RRR is expected to hit the big screens by the end of this year. Recently, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and the rest of the team of RRR flew down to Ukraine to shoot one of the songs in the film. The team has wrapped up a two-week long schedule in Ukraine.

The latest we hear is t hat Ram Charan and Jr NTR have returned to Hyderabad after completing the portion of Ukraine. Pictures of Ram Charan and Jr NTR at the airport have gone viral.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris are going to appear in key roles. Alia Bhatt plays Sita, Ram Charan's love interest.

The music for the film has been composed by MM Keeravani. The first song, Dosti, was unveiled on Friendship Day (August 1). The film is likely to hit the big screens on October 13,2021.