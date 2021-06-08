Rajamouli's RRR Release On Prabhas' Baahubali Date?

Director Rajamouli’s upcoming flick ‘RRR’ has been in the news since it went on floors. The film has generated much hype among the audience, thanks to the film posters and teasers.

A few days ago, the makers of the movie officially made an announcement that they would be releasing the film on October 13, 2021. The latest buzz on social media suggests that the theatrical release of Rajamouli’s RRR which features Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, is likely to get postponed to next year.

The film shoot has been put on hold due to the second wave of coronavirus. Rajamouli is yet to shoot the climax scene and a few songs in the film. It would take a couple of months to wrap up the film shoot. The makers would take another six months to complete the rest of the shoot and post-production work. So we hear that Rajamouli has reportedly decided to release the film next year on April 28, 2022.

If you may recall, in 2017 on the same date Prabhas starrer Baahubali-The Conclusion was released and of there is any truth to these reports, then Rajamouli probably considers that as a lucky day and would be wanting to release RRR on the same date. Rajamouli’s decision on releasing RRR on April 28, 2022, is yet to be known.

The film is produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments. The film's digital rights have been bagged by Netflix and it is estimated to be for a whopping amount of Rs 400 cr.