Rajamouli's RRR OTT Release Confirmed, But There's a Catch

Director SS Rajamouli created a sensation in Indian cinema with the Baahubali franchise. He is now gearing up to woo the audience with his upcoming film ‘RRR', which is also a magnum opus. The movie was made in a huge scale on a humongous budget. It's been three years that Rajamouli's work was seen on the big screen.

It is known that Baahubali turned out to be a huge profitable venture for the makers at the box office.

The entire nation has been waiting for Rajamouli’s RRR as the film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Recently, Rajamouli met Bollywood actor Salman Khan after RRR’s pre release event in Mumbai. It is known that the entire crew of RRR was seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 15.

It is known that RRR is gearing up to hit theatres next month. However, with the fourth wave of virus looming large, it looks like Salman Khan may have given a new perspective to Rajamouli on the movie release in the wake of the omicron wave gripping the country.

Buzz has it that sallu bhai asked Rajampuli to opt for digital release for ‘RRR'. Rumors are rife that Rajamouli’s RRR is likely to get released in OTT. But, there's a catch. Sources assert if this happens then it won't be a normal OTT release but a pay per view release. So the makers would get paid per view, asserts the source.

If there's any truth tk this bit of news, then looks like Salman has had his influence on Tollywood's maverick filmmaker Rajamouli to opt for a hybrid release as the former’s Radhe was also released in OTT during eid this year. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.