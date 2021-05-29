Rajamouli's RRR: Jr NTR-Ram Charan Special Song Will be Highlight

Director SS Rajamouli’s forthcoming flick ‘RRR’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has generated a huge buzz among the audience ever since it was announced.

The introduction posters of lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR and the teaser have garnered a massive response from all quarters. The response to any RRR release poster is a testimony that audience are waiting with bated breath to watch the film in theatres.

If sources are to be believed, Rajamouli is said to have planned a special song featuring Jr NTR and Charan. The song is gonna be one of the highlights in RRR. The makers haven’t shot the song yet. It is learnt that Rajamouli is planning to shoot the song after Telangana government lifts the lockdown and allows shooting of movies and serials which have all been halted now due to the pandemic situation.

RRR is a periodic film in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be essaying the roles of Telugu freedom fighters--Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seethama Raju, respectively. The film is slated for release on October 13, 2021.