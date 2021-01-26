Is Rajamouli's RRR Inspired From Hollywood Film

Director SS Rajamouli is one of the most talented filmmakers in Tollywood. Movie buffs will never miss out any of his movies because all Rajamouli's film will be seat-edge thrillers. It has been close to three years Rajamouli hasn't released any of his movies and Rajamouli's last film was 'Baahubali-The Conclusion' released in 2017 featured Prabhas, Rana, Anushka in lead roles. Currently, Rajamouli is working round the clock for his upcoming film 'RRR'. The film has been in the news for a long time as it features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Yesterday, Rajamouli has officially announced about the release date of the film.

For those who joined late to the story, RRR is all set to release in theatres on October 13, 2021. Sharing an intriguing poster, they unveiled the release date of the film. The poster went viral in no time. In a poster, Ram Charan is seen riding on a bike while Jr NTR is seen riding on the horse. However, the poster of the film has an uncanny resemblance with Ghost Rider (2007) poster and it seems the poster of the film has been inspired by Hollywood film.

Netizens were quick to find out the similarities between two posters and they are guessing that Rajamouli might have inspired by Hollywood film. Both the posters have uncanny similarities and it will be right to say that the RRR poster is inspired by Ghost Rider (2007) poster. Take a look at the tweets:

Produced by DVV Entertainment, the film boasts an ensemble of actors including Ram Charan Teja, Jr.NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani.