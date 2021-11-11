Rajamouli's RRR First Copy Talk Is Out: Deets Inside

Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood. The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Rajamouli and the entire unit of RRR have started the film promotions. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage. Guess what? Rajamouli is said to have arranged a special screening for family members of Ram Charan and Jr NTR as also folks from the film industry.

Tollywood celebrities who have watched the first copy of the film have revealed that the action scenes between Jr NTR, Charan takes the drama a notch up and would be a major highlight in the film. Rajamouli’s elevation shots and fight ideas are said to have stunned those who watched the first cut. RRR's interval is going to be five times better than Chatrapathi's interval, it is learnt.

The chemistry between Charan-Alia and Jr NTR-Olivia Morris is said to palpable in the film. RRR's visual effects and the background score is expected to leave the audience mesmerized. After hearing the preview, we are sure fans can't wait to watch the film.

RRR is slated for release on January 7, 2021.