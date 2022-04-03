Rajamoulis RRR Created New Box Office Record

SS Rajamouli's RRR is ruling the box office. The period flick, a fictitious tale of two Telugu freedom fighters—Alluri Sitharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, is doing brisk business at the box office.

Audience has praised the performance of lead actors JR NTR and Ram Charan, saying they have done full justice to their roles. The cinematography and VFX too are a huge plus to the movie, RRR.

Talking of RRR box office collections, the movie is unshakeable and running to packed houses across the world. As per trade experts, RRR collections crossed the 700 crore mark on Saturday, while the Rajamouli movie box office collections from India alone was Rs 560 crores.

The total collections by end of Sunday was a whopping 800 crores!

RRR features Alia Bhatt, Ajau Devgn and Olivia Morris in key roles. The film was bankrolled under DVV Entertainments banner.

Here's a look at RRR Nizam area collections on day 9

Day 1 - 23.35CR

Day 2 - 15.10CR

Day 3 - 15.05CR

Day 4 - 8.15CR

Day 5 - 6.70CR

Day 6 - 4.80CR

Day 7 - 4.07CR

Day 8 - 4.31CR

Day 9 - 8.57CR

Total 9 Days - 90.10CR

RRR becomes first Ever 90Cr Share movie in NIZAM