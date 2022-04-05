Rajamouli's RRR Beats Rajnikanth's Robo Lifetime Collections at Box Office

RRR is breaking all box office records not just in the Telugu states but also worldwide. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead characters, also had Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn appearing in guest roles. Olivia Morris has got more screen space than the Bollywood actors, say the audience. The film is directed by maverick Tollywood filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

The period drama is racing ahead raking in crores at the box office. Talking of RRR 12th day collections at the box office, the film did astounding business, taking the total collections to 819 crores. With this, Rajamouli's RRR became the 3rd highest grosser overtaking Aamir Khan's Secret Super Star and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

RRR also surpassed the life collections of Rajinikanth's 2.0.