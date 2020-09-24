Rajamouli's Calendar To Be Busy Till 2023: Deets Inside

Rajamouli is one of the best filmmakers in Tollywood. So far, Rajamouli had directed more than ten films in Telugu but he never missed a shot at the box office. All of his films turned out to be profitable ventures at the box office. Not to mention, Rajamouli’s film will take longer than expected to open in theatres. His films may get delayed due to a number of reasons but he will never miss what the audience wants in his movies.

Rajamouli’s calendar seems busy for another three years. Yes, what you read is absolutely right! It’s a known fact that currently Rajamouli is occupied with ‘RRR’ which is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The film is based on the fictitious tale of two legendary freedom fighters. The film will hit the big screens by the end of next year.

After ‘RRR’, Rajamouli is all set to join hands with Mahesh Babu for another interesting project. Mahesh Babu is also looking forward to this movie but there’s no official update as to when it will go on floors. Rajamouli could be busy with Mahesh Babu’s yet-to-launch film in 2022.

If reports are to be believed, Vijayendra Prasad is believed to have been preparing the script for ‘Eega-2'. The sequel to 'Eega' is on cards. Yes, you read it right! This time, Rajamouli’s ‘Eega-2’ is going to be a pan India film. The film is expected to launch officially after Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and Mahesh Babu's projects.

If you may recall, Nani starrer 'Eega' was a reincarnation story about a housefly set out to take revenge and the film impressed critics and audiences alike. The film featured Samantha Akkineni and Sudeep in lead roles and it was released in 2012.

Looks like Rajamouli's calendar is set to be occupied for another three years. In this context, Rajamouli might be busy up to 2023. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.