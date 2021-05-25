Rajamouli Will Makes Us Cry With One Fight Scene In RRR?

There isn’t a single day where Rajamouli’s forthcoming flick ‘RRR doesn't make it to the news. The film has been hitting the headlines since its inception all thanks to lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan who will be essaying the role of freedom fighters in the film.

They are also one of the main reasons why the film has managed to be in the news as it is a unique star cast with both the actors having great lineage and fan following. Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharamraju in the film.

Latest news we hear is that Jakkana Rajamouli seems to have incorporated an emotional fight in the film between them, which is said to be very integral to the film. We have learnt from our sources that Rajamouli is going to make us all cry with that one fight scene between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Rajamouli who knows the pulse of the audience planned the emotionally charged scene in RRR.

We all know the acting capability of Jr NTR whose Telugu diction and dialogue delivery is one of the best in the TFI. Not to mention Ram Charan who has a gone a notch with his acting skills after his rustic performance in Rangasthalam.

The film directed by Rajamouli, has an ensemble cast including, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Sharan, Alison, and others will appear in important roles. The film is backed by Danayya under DVV Entertainments. The film is slated for release on October 13, 2021.