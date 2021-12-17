Rajamouli Watches Pushpa First Day First Show at Imax Hyderabad

Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie is creating records on the big screen. The audience began celebrating in front of the theatres the night before its release. They are making sure that all shows are occupied by a huge crowd. As we all know, Prasad IMax in Hyderabad is known for its big screen and most of the celebrities prefer Imax to watch the first day first show. It is also the best place to check audience reaction. SS Rajamouli and his family headed to Prasad Imax to watch Pushpa first day first show. The crowd in Imax rushed to see Rajamouli, and a source says that Rajamouli enjoyed watching Pushpa. Earlier, Rajamouli had been invited as chief guest to the Pushpa pre release event.

Pushpa has opened to mixed response from the audience, audience say that the movie has failed to reach the expectations created by the hype. Samantha's item song too had created a lot of buzz around the movie.

Coming to the BGM, the audience says that DSP has wasted his talent as his BGM does not sync with the action scenes. However, taking all these analysis into account, we can say that Pushpa might get a good collection in the first four days because of the craze for Allu Arjun. Pushpa is about red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.