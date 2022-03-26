Rajamouli Wasted Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in RRR, Say Fans

Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR was released across the world in theatres today. The film has been receiving a positive response from fans and critics alike. Those who watched the film can't stop gushing about it. The screenplay and the VFX in RRR have come in for a lot of appreciation. That apart, the audience has heaped praises on the performance of the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR who play the roles of Telugu freedom fighters—Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem.

By now, you know that Rajamouli signed up Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Now, as per reports, the two have got limited screen time. Critics say that even though their role is integral to the plot and the two have given their best in terms of performance, there was no need for them to be roped in. Netizens are asking where was the need for Rajamouli to bring on board such immensely talented actors in a movie which gives them no scope to perform or showcase their talent.

Well, RRR is a pan India movie and Rajamouli would have wanted a pan India audience too. This is what we infer. The reason could be something else too and best known to the makers.

