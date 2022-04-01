Rajamouli Ups Budget For Mahesh Movie After RRR Mints Gold at Box Office

Any Telugu actor would love to work with Director SS Rajamouli, he may take a few years to complete films. However, the maverick Telugu director's film would never miss hitting the bull's eye at the box office. Currently, Rajamouli seems to be resting as his recent outing RRR is faring well at the box office.

According to reports, Rajamouli's RRR made a business of Rs 550 cr plus at the worldwide box office.

Talking about Rajamouli's upcoming film, the director is all set to associate with Mahesh Babu next. SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's film's budget is said to be Rs 800 crore. The film is going to be produced by KL Narayana under his banner, Sri Durga Arts. Details about the rest of the cast members have been kept under the wraps.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame.