Young Tiger Jr NTR is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. Jr NTR portrayed many characters to entertain the audience. He would go to any length to do justice to his roles in any movie. That could be the reason why he has an unfathomable fan following across the globe.

Jr NTR is away from the limelight for more than two years now. NTR fans are desperately waiting for him to return to the screens. As you all know, he has been working for ‘RRR’ for a long time. A slew of times the shoot got delayed for multiple reasons. According to sources, Jr NTR will soon be back on the sets of ‘RRR’. Yes, what you read is right!

Considering things are getting back to normal, Rajamouli is believed to have decided to resume the shoot and he has set a deadline to kickstart the shoot after ‘Dasara’. Apparently, Jr NTR will join the sets for ‘RRR’ shooting by mid of November.

Recently, Rajamouli and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. Though they had all recovered from it, Rajamouli is waiting for his antibodies to develop so that he can donate plasma to others.

Apart from Jr NTR, ‘RRR’ also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. Hollywood actress Olivia Morris is going to play the love interest opposite NTR in the film. Originally, the makers had roped Daisy Edgar Jones to play the female lead alongside NTR. But, she opted out of the project and reason is best known to her.

‘RRR’ is being bankrolled by Danaya under DVV Entertainments. The film will be releasing in 10 languages and is likely to hit the big screens by the end of next year. Watch this space for more updates.