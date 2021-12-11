Rajamouli Says No Romance Only Bromance In RRR

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most awaited films of the year. It features Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Rajamouli and the film unit are promoting the film tirelessly by traveling to other states.

So far, Rajamouli, Alia, Charan, Jr NTR, and producer Danayya have attended Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu press meets over the past three days in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

They also displayed immense patience in answering Journalists' questions.

The film has created much hype among the audience with trailers, posters and songs.

When Rajamouli was asked, will there be any romance in this fictional story, will it be equal to action scenes? Rajamouli said that there will be no romance only bromance in RRR for the audience.

Fans who heard this can't wait to watch the film especially the brotherly bond between real life buddies, Charan and Tarak.

RRR will be released in multiple languages. The film is slated for release on January 7, 2022.