Rajamouli Reveals Mahesh Babu Movie Genre

Tollywood Director SS Rajamouli surely knows the pulse of the audience. Recently, Rajamouli was busy with Brahmastra promotions. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is doing unstoppable business at the box office.

Speaking about Rajamouli's next film, he has confirmed that his next film will be with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Fans are eagerly waiting for this deadly combo.

The film would go on floors sometime in 2023. The RRR director has also revealed the genre of the film with Mahesh Babu. In a recent conversation, Rajamouli said that the genre of the film is ' Globetrotting Adventure' and it will attract every cinema lover and moviegoer to theatres.

Currently, Rajamouli is working on the script. Mahesh Babu is occupied with his new film titled #SSMB28. The film is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo fame. Mahesh Babu will join the shoot of Rajamouli movie after the completion of his present movie. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Tollywood updates.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Stoic Silence Speaks Volumes