Rajamouli-Prabhas Collaboration Confirmed For A New Movie?

Rebel star Prabhas and Rajamouli are busy with their own projects. But, the duo's last association for the film Baahubali is still making news for one reason or the other. The talk surrounding Baahubali may not die down anytime soon. Are you waiting for another movie collaboration announcement from the two?

Well, we have super exciting news in store. If sources are to be believed, Rajamouli and Prabhas are likely to get work together for a new film. If you are thinking they would team up next year, this may come as a dampener. Rajamouli and Prabhas are planning to join hands once again, but their collaboration is likely to happy sometime in 2023.

Rajamouli is likely to direct Prabhas’ film after his film with Mahesh Babu. By that time, Prabhas will also finish all his current films. We don’t know how far the news contains the truth. However, this bit of news must come as music to the ears of Tollywood movie buffs.

In the meantime, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, under the direction of Radha Krishna. On the other hand, Rajamouli is waiting the release of ‘RRR’, which is slated for release on October 13, 2021.