Is Rajamouli Planning RRR In Two Parts?

Director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is the much-awaited film of the year. All eyes are on Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ as it is coming right after ‘Baahubali’. The entire nation has been waiting for the film to open in theatres. The film was supposed to release this year but the makers couldn’t complete the shoot due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Recently, they have resumed the shoot of the movie and it is going in a full swing.

The latest buzz on social media is that Rajamouli is believed to make a proposal to Jr NTR and Ram Charan. But, actors have rejected it. According to the latest reports, Rajamouli hasn’t touched the important scenes of ‘RRR’ and he is in a plan to make the film into two parts. The filmmaker thought of releasing the first part by next summer. Rumors are doing the rounds that Jr NTR and Charan weren’t happy with Rajamouli's decision and they have rejected the proposal. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

If Rajamouli really thought of doing ‘RRR’ in two parts then, the audience will definitely love it. We think that Jr NTR and Charan will also love to be part of the project. Both the actor's fans are going gaga over this news. If ‘RRR’ two is also on cards means, it will definitely be music to fan's ears. Before raising our hopes on ‘RRR’ part two, we will wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end.

Talking about RRR, it is a period action drama based on freedom fighters named Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film is being made on a budget of Rs 400 Cr. Recently, the makers have released the title poster, motion poster, and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look from the film. The motion poster received a thunderous response from all the quarters. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.